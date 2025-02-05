Long Beach Expo only in February

The Long Beach Expo, to be held Feb. 20 through 22, will be a single event for 2025.

The Long Beach Expo has announced a strategic adjustment to its 2025 schedule. In a move designed to focus more on the core needs of the collectibles hobby, the Long Beach Expo will pause its June and September shows, focusing exclusively on delivering an exceptional February event.

Stephanie Sabin, President of PCGS, shared her thoughts on the decision. “For decades, the Long Beach Expo has been a vibrant hub for dealers, collectors, and enthusiasts to connect, trade, and celebrate their shared passions. While our community’s enthusiasm has remained unwavering, the rising costs of hosting such an iconic event have necessitated a thoughtful reassessment of how we can best serve our attendees and exhibitors. This pause in our schedule allows us to focus on delivering a premier experience in February while reinforcing our commitment to advancing the hobby we all cherish.”

The decision comes as the Expo continues to navigate the evolving landscape of events in a post-COVID world. While attendance rebounded strongly, costs associated with hosting have risen significantly. The Long Beach Expo team has worked to absorb these increases without passing them on to exhibitors or attendees.

This strategic adjustment will allow the event to remain a profitable and valuable experience for all participants, organizers indicated.

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The February Long Beach Expo will continue its tradition of offering a bustling marketplace where dealers and collectors can buy, sell, trade, and grade their collectibles. Attendees can also expect a world-class auction hosted by Heritage Auctions, the Expo’s long-standing official auctioneer.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dealers, vendors, sponsors, attendees, and friends who make the Long Beach Expo such a remarkable event over the years,” added Sabin. “A special thank-you goes to Heritage Auctions for their steadfast partnership and the incredible contributions they bring to the numismatic auction calendar.”

The Long Beach Expo, held since 1964, celebrated its 60th year with the most recent event in September 2024.

The refocus means the only scheduled event for 2025 will take place Feb. 20 through 22.

The Long Beach Expo team welcomes the community back for what is projected to be the most exciting February Expo yet. With a renewed focus and commitment to its core mission of supporting the collectibles industry, the event is poised to deliver an unparalleled experience in 2025 and beyond.

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