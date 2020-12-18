Long Beach Expo officials cancel February 2021 event

For the third time, organizers have had to cancel a Long Beach Expo due to the existing restrictions on public gatherings in California.

With California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order of March 12, 2020, remaining in effect in the state, organizers of the Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp and Sports Card Expo, in coordination with the Long Beach Convention Center, have cancelled the planned February 2021 event.

No business will be conducted at the Long Beach Expo during the formerly scheduled show times in February, according to expo organizers.

The same conditions led to the cancellations of the June and September shows in 2020. The Long Beach Expo is normally held three times a year.

Show organizers state that the safety of visitors, dealers and employees is a top priority and a critical factor in their decision making. The planned U.S. coins auction hosted by Heritage Auctions will continue with only online and phone bidding. Information can be found at ha.com.

Show organizers said their attention is now focusing on plans for the June 17 to 19 Long Beach Expo.

The first Long Beach Expo was held in 1964. Today, parent firm Expos Unlimited is a division of Collectors Universe.

Details about the cancellation and future events can be found at www.LongBeachExpo.com.

