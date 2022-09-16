Long Beach Expo features on-site Heritage auction

The largest collectibles show on the West Coast returns Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 — the Long Beach Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center. The event includes the sale of the first portion of the Harry W. Bass Jr. Core Collection on the show’s opening day by Heritage Auctions.

The sale takes place Sept. 29 at the Long Beach Convention Center at 6 p.m. Pacific Time.

The expo includes hundreds of dealers and industry experts from across the nation who buy, sell, trade and appraise collectibles including coins, bank notes and other items. Special educational presentations are planned covering topics such as technology and coins, the current state of the collectibles market, collecting 18th century British Provincial tokens, special challenge coins and more.

On-site grading of coins and bank notes will be available for Professional Coin Grading Service Collector Club members, who also enjoy free admission to the event. Youth will be served on Saturday, Oct. 1 with the family-friendly Kid’s Treasure Hunt. This free event allows kids to trek the bourse floor answering trivia questions about the U.S. Mint, bank notes and world coins, and learning how currency is made. Parents can test their skills, too. Treasure awaits those who complete all answers correctly.

Doors are open 10 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, and 10 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. More information can be found at longbeachexpo.com.

