Long Beach Expo cancels due to pandemic restrictions

The global circumstances connected to the COVID-19 virus has caused another important numismatic event to be removed from the 2020 calendar.

In compliance with California Governor Gavin Newsome’s Executive Order to cancel all large gatherings, the Long Beach Expo, leading coin, currency, stamp and sports collectible show on the West Coast, has canceled its June 2020 expo. The Long Beach Expo plans to return to the Long Beach Convention Center, September 17 through 19, 2020.

"The health and well being of our expo community is of the utmost importance to us," said Cassi East, President of the Long Beach Expo. "Due to the escalating concerns around the spread of COVID-19 at large community events, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the June show and plan to return to the Long Beach Convention Center this September. We appreciate the ongoing support and help of everyone involved as we work through this challenging and uncertain time together."

Despite the Expo cancellation, the June 4 through 7, 2020, Long Beach Expo U.S. Coins Signature Auction will be held, as Heritage Auctions will be accepting online and phone bidding only. A link to the corresponding auction information and listings can be found here.

The Long Beach Expo will continue to provide updates on any changes or additions to the expo programming on www.longbeachexpo.com. For any questions or concerns, please contact the expo team at info@longbeachexpo.com or call toll-free: 888-743-9316.

