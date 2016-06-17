Video-captured Long Beach arrests of week's top story

The week's top post on CoinWorld.com was about the arrest of two suspects who allegedly attempted to sell alleged stolen coins to dealers June 10 at the Long Beach Expo in California. One of the arrests was caught on surveillance video.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Hidden hoard in Israel sheds light on wartime: Monday Morning Brief: A small hoard of silver coins provides an invaluable insight to life on a Jewish farmstead during the most turbulent times of war in ancient Israel.

4. Ancient silver coin hoard found in Israel features pieces from the city of Tyre: The cache contains one or two coins from every year between 135 and 126 B.C., a collection familiar to modern day hobbyists.

3. Collectors await June 30 release of Proof 2016-W platinum American Eagles: The number of coins offered in the 2016-W release is two and a half times the number offered in 2015.

2. Major news network reports on the counterfeit crisis: Coin World Buzz: NBC News published a feature online on June 13 titled "Glitters, but Not Gold: Fake Gold and Silver Coins 'Flooding' Market."

1. Arrests made in attempted sale at Long Beach Expo of alleged stolen coins: The dramatic takedown of one suspect was recorded on surveillance video captured by Stack's Bowers Galleries in front of that numismatic firm's booth on the convention floor bourse.

