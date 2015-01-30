Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar at auction

The only known example of an Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American, Missing Edge Lettering dollar from the American Coin and Currency Set closes in a Feb. 8 online auction by GreatCollections.

The Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar was available only in the American $1 Coin and Currency Sets offered at $13.95 each by the U.S. Mint. The sets included a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note. The Mint offered a maximum of 50,000 of the sets.

The coin being sold is missing the incuse date, Mint mark, E PLURIBUS UNUM and 13 stars usually found on a Native American dollar edge.

Bernie Neumark, chairman of First Commemorative Mint Inc. in Farmingdale, N.Y., confirmed Jan. 29 to Coin World that the firm had consigned the Missing Edge Lettering Native American dollar to the GreatCollections sale. Neumark said the coin was found in one of 5,000 Mint-issued sets that First Commemorative shipped to ANACS for grading and encapsulation for eventual resale on the Home Shopping Network.

