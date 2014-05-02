Local club show successful

On March 1, the Massapequa Coin Club of Long Island, N.Y., held its annual coin show at a local Elks Lodge. We had 34 “dealers” there, some being club members, and some who are part-time dealers.

The variety of coins available was abundant. Three of our coin club members exhibited their coins (with themes) for the pure enjoyment of observation.

In a six-hour period of time, we had 425 collectors walk through the doors. Out of that number, 51 Young Numismatists took part in the YN Forum that was held at noon and run by Sandy Sadwin and Eileen Gargano. Every YN brought home a bag full of goodies that were generously donated by dealers and club members.

Many new faces came through those doors this year, many new to the hobby, and some looking for assessments of inherited collections. It was a busy but fun day.

The MCC coin show would be considered to be a “small” show, but it had a “big” outcome. The hustle and bustle throughout the day never ceased. There was an enthusiasm in the room that absolutely matched that of any big show! Big show or small show — it’s what you make of it.

The MCC coin show was a resounding success. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to attain goals successfully. We thank each and every person involved.