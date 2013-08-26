Literary honors flow at Numismatic Literary Guild Bash

Coin World senior staff writer Jeff Starck tied for Best Article or Series of Articles in U.S. Numismatic Magazines in the tokens and medals category for “Striking Olympic Gold,” published in the February 2012 issue of Coin World Special Edition.

Coin World paper money editor Michele Orzano won the award for Best Article or Series of Articles in the U.S. Numismatic Magazines coins category for her article “Pedigrees That Live Forever,” published in the March 2013 issue of Coin World Special Edition.

Coin World senior staff writer Paul Gilkes won the NLG’s Best Spot News Story or Continuing Coverage of Developing Story in Numismatics in the Numismatic Newspaper division for his “Innovations at the U.S. Mint.”

Michael Fuljenz was presented with the Numismatic Literary Guild’s “Clemy” award at the NLG Bash during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill. The award is the NLG’s highest honor.

Fuljenz is president of Universal Coin & Bullion Ltd. in Beaumont, Texas. Jim Halperin, of Heritage Auctions, the 2012 Clemy winner, presented Fuljenz with the award.

Fuljenz also won the NLG Best Radio Report in the NLG’s Audio-Visual award division, for “Hotel Coin Buyers Out of Business,” KLVI 560, Beaumont, Texas, and the Best Television Report, for “The Coin and Precious Metals Report,” KBTV-TV FOX 4, also in Beaumont. He also received an Extraordinary Merit award in the Best Commercial Video category for his “Advice for Coin Collectors,” CoinWeek.com, David Lisot, producer.

Fuljenz tied with Maurice Rosen for the James L. Miller Memorial Award, which recognizes the best numismatic article to appear in any medium. Fuljenz’s winning article, “The Ultimate Saint,” was published in COINage, and Rosen won for his article, “The Peace Dollar Series,” published in The Rosen Numismatic Advisory.

Coin World awards

Coin World and its staff members and freelance contributors were presented with a variety of awards during the NLG Bash.

The January 2013 issue of Coin World Special Edition won the Best Issue in the U.S. Numismatic Magazine division and the July 23, 2012, issue of Coin World was named the Best Issue in the Numismatic Newspaper division. Steve Roach, Coin World editor, accepted the awards.

Michele Orzano, Coin World paper money editor, won the award for Best Article or Series of Articles in the U.S. Numismatic Magazines coins category, for “Pedigrees That Live Forever,” published in the March 2013 issue of Coin World Special Edition.

Senior staff writer Paul Gilkes won Best Spot News Story or Continuing Coverage of Developing Story in Numismatics in the Numismatic Newspaper division, for “Innovations at the U.S. Mint,” appearing in Coin World.

Senior staff writer Jeff Starck tied for Best Article or Series of Articles in U.S. Numismatic Magazines in the tokens and medals category for “Striking Olympic Gold,” published in the February 2012 issue of Coin World Special Edition. Starck tied with David T. Alexander’s “A Numismatic Washington’s Birthday,” COINage.

Freelance writer Rusty Goe won the award for the Best Article or Series of Articles in the Numismatic Newspaper division in the coins category for his article, “Princess of Carson City Coins: 1873-CC Seated Liberty Without-Arrows Quarter,” published in the May 7, 2012, issue of Coin World.

Freelance writer Ron Cheek was recognized with an Extraordinary Merit Award in the Best Article or Series of Articles in the U.S. Numismatic Magazines coins category for his story “Admiral Gardner Wreck Coins,” published in the June 2012 issue of Coin World Special Edition.

Coin World’s Making the Grade, Third Edition, by former Coin World Editor Beth Deisher, won an Extraordinary Merit award in the Numismatic Books division.

Book of the Year

Competition for the NLG’s Book of the Year award, for a work judged as having the greatest potential impact on numismatics, resulted in a tie between The Encyclopedia of United States Silver Dollars 1794-1804, by Q. David Bowers, and From Mine to Mint, by Roger W. Burdette.

Burdette’s United States Pattern & Experimental Pieces of WW-II won the Best Specialized Book, U.S. coins category.

South Asian Coins and Paper Money, Indian Edition, George S. Cuhaj, editor; Rajender Maru, consulting editor; Thomas Michael, market analyst, won Best Specialized Book, world coins category.

Hilton’s Collecting Confederate Currency, Volume One, by J. Wayne Hilton, won the Best Specialized Book, U.S. paper money category.

The award for Best Specialized Book, world paper money category, was given to Standard Catalog of World Paper Money, Modern Issues, 19th Edition, George S. Cuhaj, Editor.

Abraham Lincoln, Beyond the American Icon, by Fred Reed, won the Best Specialized Book, tokens and medals category.

The Insider’s Guide to U.S. Coin Values, 20th Edition, by Scott A. Travers, won the Best Specialized Book, numismatic investments category.

The award for Best Specialized Book for the Museum and Exhibition Catalog category was given to Coins of the Holy Land, The Abraham and Marian Sofaer Collection, American Numismatic Society and The Israel Museum. Ya’akov Meshorer, Gabriela Bijovsky and Wolfgang Fischer-Bossert are the authors; David Hendin and Andrew Meadows are the editors.

The following books won Extraordinary Merit Awards:

American Silver Eagles, by John Mercanti, with Michael Standish.

A Guide Book of United States Coins, Professional Edition, 4th Edition, by R.S. Yeoman; Kenneth Bressett, senior editor; Jeff Garrett, valuations editor; Q. David Bowers, research editor.

100 Greatest U.S. Modern Coins, Second Edition, by Steve Schechter and Jeff Garrett.

Pictures From a Distant Country: Seeing America Through Old Paper Money, by Richard Doty.

Striking Gold in Alaska, 4th Edition, by Dick Hanscom.

The Aristocrat, the Story of the 1793 Sheldon 15, by Jim Neiswinter.

The Collector’s Handbook, 7th Edition, by James L. Halperin, Gregory J. Rohan and Mark Prendergast.

The Draped Bust Half Dollars of 1796-1797, by Jon P. Amato; James L. Halperin and Mark Van Winkle, editors.

The Feel of Steel, by Mark D. Tomasko.

The Private Sketchbook of George T. Morgan, by Karen M. Lee.

Numismatic magazines

Thomas K. DeLorey won Best Article or Series of Articles in the U.S. Numismatic Magazines division, paper money category, for his “The Federal Reserve at 100,” published in COINage.

Ed Reiter won Best Column in the same division for his “My Two Cents’ Worth,” published in COINage.

Best Article or Series of Articles in the World Numismatic Magazine division, coin category, went to George Beke Latura for his “Constantine’s True Vision: From Plato’s Chi (X) to the Christian Chi Rho,” published in Coin News.

In the tokens and medals category, Kerry Rodgers won for his article, “The Martyrdom of Edith Cavell,” published in Coin News, and he also won in the paper money category for his article, “The Father of Inflation?” published in the Australasian Coin & Banknote Magazine.

Rogers was also given the award for Best Column in the World Numismatic Magazine division for his “Back to Basics,” published in Coin News. An Extraordinary Merit award in this division was given to Peter Anthony for his article “Panda Collector” World Coin News.

Best Issue in the World Numismatic Magazine division was presented to John Mulhall, editor and publisher, for the April 2013 issue of Australasian Coin & Banknote Magazine. David Harper, editor, World Coin News, was presented with an Extraordinary Merit Award in this division for the January 2013 issue of World Coin News.

Nonprofit/club publications

John W. Dannreuther won the award for the Best Article in the Large Publications category, for “Two Gold Half Unions,” published in American Numismatic Association’s The Numismatist.

Extraordinary Merit Awards in the Large Publications category went to:

Mark Fox, for “In Search of Machin’s Mills,” published in The Numismatist.

Fred Reed, for “Civil War Postage Stamp Envelopes Circulated as Small Change,” published in the Society of Paper Money Collectors journal, Paper Money.

Giles Bransbourg for “Signs of Inflation,” published in the American Numismatic Society’s ANS Magazine.

The award for Best Column in the Large Publications category was presented to Q. David Bowers for his “Coins and Collectors” published in The Numismatist.

Barbara Gregory, editor of The Numismatist, won the award for Best Issue, Large Publications, for the October 2012 issue.

Rusty Goe won the Best Article, Small Publications award for his story “King of Carson City Coins: 1873-CC Without-Arrows Dime,” published in Curry’s Chronicle. An Extraordinary Merit award in this division went to “When Foreign Gold Was U.S. Legal Tender,” Jim Wells, California Numismatist.

The Best Column, Small Publications award went to Donald Erlenkotter for his “Selected Civil War Tokens,” published in the Civil War Token Journal.

Harry S. Salyards won an Extraordinary Merit Award in the Small Publications division for “Introduction by the Editor,” published in Penny-Wise, the journal of the Early American Coppers. Salyards also won an Extraordinary Merit award in the Best Issue, Small Publications division for the January 2013 issue of the EAC journal Penny-Wise.

Brad Karoleff, editor of the John Reich Collectors Society’s John Reich Journal, won Best Issue, Small Publications, August 2012 issue.

Numismatic newspapers

R.W. Julian was presented with the Best Article or Series of Articles in the tokens and medals category for his “Preble Honored for Beating Pirates,” published in Numismatic News, and in the paper money category, Lee Loftus won Best Article or Series of Articles for “Are There More Nationals to Find?” published in Bank Note Reporter.

“Shades of the Blue and Grey,” by Fred Reed, Bank Note Reporter, won Best Column in the Numismatic Newspaper division.

Non-numismatic publications

Frank J. Colletti won the Maurice M. Gould Memorial Award for Best Column for “Money Talk” published in Lost Treasure Magazine.

Fred Reed won Best Article for “Encore, Encore: Will James Fraser’s Indian-Bison Designs Be Revamped on a $50 Bullion Coin?” published in American Hard Assets magazine.

Rusty Goe won an Extraordinary Merit Award for “When the Federal Government Showed Favoritism to Nevada by Giving It a Mint,” published in Nevada in the West Magazine.

John Dale Beety also won a Extraordinary Merit Award for “Mormon Gold,” published in Heritage Magazine for the Intelligent Collector.

Computer software/websites

Jerry Jordan won Best Web Site Coin Article for “Treasure Hunter’s Roadshow,” SETinvestigates.com.

Extraordinary Merit Awards in this category were presented to Greg Reynolds for “Rare English Sovereigns of Queen Mary I,” CoinWeek.com; Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for “Booker T. on the Tarmac,” CoinWeek.com, and Daniel F. Sedwick and Cori S. Downing for “The Charles & Joanna Coinage of Mexico City, 1536-71,” Sedwickcoins.com.

Wayne Homren won the Best Web Site Token and Medal Article for “Heidi Wastweet’s Freedom Girl,” The E-Sylum.

Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker won the Best Web Site Paper Money Article for “The Illegal Ban on Gold Certificates,” CoinWeek.com.

Greg Reynolds won the Best Web Site Column for “Coin Rarities & Related Topics,” CoinWeek.com.

Extraordinary Merit Awards in this category were given to Wayne Homren for “Numismatic Diary,” The E-Sylum, and Jeff Garrett for “NGC Weekly Market Report,” NGCcoin.com.

David Lisot, executive producer and Scott Purvis, Webmaster, won Best Online News Web Site for CoinWeek.com.

Paul Minshull, Brian Shipman, Michael Weems and Ryan Sokol won the Best Dealer Web Site for HeritageAuctions.com.

The Best Non-Trade Press Web Site award was given to The E-Sylum, The Numismatic Bibliomania Society, Wayne Homren, editor. Ethan Gruber, web and database developer, won an Extraordinary Merit Award in this division for Numismatics.org, website of the American Numismatic Society.

Dave Harper won Best Internet Blog for “The Buzz,” Numismatic News. Jerry Jordan won Best Non-Numismatic Press Web Site for SETinvestigates.com, Southeast Texas Investigates.

Paul Minshull, Matt Jackson, Ryan Sokol and Michael Weems were presented with the Best Software Award for HA.com/Live, Heritage Auctions.

Other NLG awards

Stack’s Bowers Galleries won the Best Auction Catalog, Coins and Currency category, for “The Americana Sale,” January 2013. Extraordinary Merit Awards for this category went to “Selections From the Eric P. Newman Collection,” Heritage Auctions, and “The Hunter Collection,” Ira and Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles Inc.

In the Commercial Publications division, Maurice H. Rosen won the Lee Martin Founder’s Award for Best Investment Newsletter, for The Rosen Numismatic Advisory.

David Lange won Best Dealer-Published Magazine or Newspaper for Coin Board News.

Greg Reynolds won the Best All-Around Portfolio and David T. Alexander won Best Writer in the NLG Newsletter.

Patrick A. Heller won an Extraordinary Merit Award in the Audio-Visual division for Best Radio Report for “Things You ‘Know’ That Just Aren’t So,” 1320 WILS-AM, Lansing, Mich.

David Lisot, producer, won Best Non-Commercial Video for “EAC Convention Highlights,” CoinWeek.com.

Hector Cantu won the Best Commercial Video for “Selling Your Coins and Currency at Auction,” Heritage Auctions.

David T. Alexander was presented with the Ribbit Award, which recognizes services to the hobby and the NLG.

Allison Caplan, of the American Numismatic Society’s ANS Magazine, won the Clement F. Bailey Memorial Award for Best New Writer. ¦