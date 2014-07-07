Lissner Collection includes 50-centimes coin for Haiti

In 1907 Scovill Manufacturing secured the contract to produce 20- and 50-centime coins for Haiti. A Mint State 65 example graded by NGC is part of the Richard Lissner Collection and estimated at $75.

The story of world coinage struck at United States government Mint facilities is no secret, but lesser known may be the issues struck in the United States by private companies for use around the world.

Several highlights from the Richard Lissner Collection, which is being auctioned Aug. 1 and 2 in Chicago, illustrate the activity of private companies in supplying world coins in the absence of domestic mints.

Classical Numismatic Group, St. James’s Auctions and M. Louis Teller are jointly auctioning the Richard Lissner Collection of 2,900 coins in 2,200 lots, at the Chicago Marriot O’Hare. Every coin in the collection was submitted to Numismatic Guaranty Corp. for grading and encapsulation.

Scovill strikes coins for Haiti in 1907

In 1907, Scovill Manufacturing of Waterbury, Conn. was called upon to produce coins for a nation on the island of Hispaniola, Haiti, years after striking coins for the Dominican Republic (below).

The company struck 20- and 50-centime coins in 1907, and the latter denomination again in 1908. The relationship between Haiti and Scovill had begun with the striking in 1904 of 5-centime coins.

The 1907 coins show President Pierre Nord Alexis on the obverse, and the coat of arms on the reverse.

A reported mintage of 2 million 50-centime coins were produced.

The 50-centime coin measures 29 millimeters in diameter, or slightly less than the American half dollar (30.61 millimeters).

Lissner’s example is graded MS-65, and estimated at $75.

