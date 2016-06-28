Lions Club unveils 2017 dollar designs in Japan

Lions Club International founder Melvin Jones's portrait will appear on the 2017 commemorative silver dollar with a lion family

The 99th annual convention in Fukuoka, Japan, for Lions Clubs International served as the stage June 28 for the unveiling of the approved designs for the 2017 Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollar.

The approved obverse rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna features a portrait of Lions Club International founder Melvin Jones paired with the Lions Clubs International logo.

The reverse, rendered by AIP artist Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II, depicts a male and female lion with a lion cub superimposed over a globe.

The Lions Clubs International Century of Service Commemorative Coin Act authorizes the production and release, in Proof and Uncirculated coins combined, of 400,000 coins.

