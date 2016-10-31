Lions Clubs International founder Melvin Jones is featured on the obverse of the 2017 centennial silver dollar, with lions depicted on the reverse.

The Proof version of the 2017-P Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollar will be ceremonially struck Nov. 9 at the Philadelphia Mint.

The Philadelphia Mint will serve as the stage Nov. 9 for a ceremonial first strike of the Proof 2017-P Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollar.

The Lions Clubs International Century of Service Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 112-181, authorizes the production and release of up to 400,000 Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars.

The 2017 commemorative silver dollars are scheduled to be released sometime in January. The Philadelphia Mint will produce both versions.

Scheduled to take part in the Nov. 9 ceremony, which is closed to the public, are U.S. Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson; J. Marc Landy, Philadelphia Mint plant manager; and J. Frank Moore III, chairman of the Lions Clubs International Centennial Committee.

Approved designs for the 2017 Lions Clubs International Century of Service silver dollar were revealed at the Lions Clubs International’s 99th annual convention in Fukuoka, Japan.

Coin designs

The approved obverse rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna features a portrait of Lions Club International founder Melvin Jones paired with the Lions Clubs International logo.

The reverse of the coin, rendered by AIP artist Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II, depicts a male and female lion with a lion cub, superimposed over a globe.