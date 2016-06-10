V.D.B cent's steep price focus of week's most read

The 1909 Lincoln cent with designer Victor David Brenner’s initials on the reverse is always popular with collectors, and the recent sale of one was the focus of this week's top post on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Hobbyists report on their latest die variety find discoveries: The first is a 1948-D/D Lincoln cent that raises the question “How did this one slip by undetected all of these years?”

4. Bishop designs Britain's final 'round pound' as series ends: Beginning in 2017, a 12-sided £1 coin with groundbreaking security features will replace the existing round coin.

3. Boldly going where no collector has gone before: Monday Morning Brief: Baltimore collector Chuck Link has accomplished what no other collector of Capped Bust half dollars has done. Coin World has details.

2. Family-held collection yields rare New Jersey national bank notes: Stack's Bowers says that only about 40 Original Series notes are known of this denomination and this is the first one ever from the state of New Jersey.

1. Proof 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent realizes $41,125 at Regency XVII Auction: The 1909 Lincoln cent with designer Victor David Brenner’s initials on the reverse is always popular with collectors.

