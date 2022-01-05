Lincoln Memorial recognized for 2022 FUN show

The Lincoln Memorial was a familiar site on the Lincoln cent from 1959 – 2008 and the anniversary of its dedication is a theme of the FUN Convention.

The 2022 FUN Convention will recognize the new year as the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial, a monument that has a significant role in history as well as numismatic history.

The Lincoln Memorial appeared on the cent in 1959, used to symbolize the 50th anniversary of the Lincoln cent, which also coincided with the 150th anniversary of Lincoln’s birth. The Memorial reverse could be found on Lincoln cents until 2008, when a series of four different reverses were used to celebrated Lincoln’s 200th birth anniversary.

The Memorial itself, situated at the wets end of the National mall in Washington, was approved by passage of Senate Bill 9449, introduced in 1910. Construction began in 1914 and it took nearly eight years for completion. The building, measuring 189.7 feet by 118.5 feet and standing 99 feet tall, was designed by Henry Bacon and built from marble quarried from Colorado.

The May 30, 1922 dedication saw Lincoln’s eldest and only living son, Robert, in attendance, though Robert did not give a speech. Former president William Howard Taft, who was Chief Justice of the Supreme Court at the time of the dedication was one of three speakers, including sitting president Warren G. Harding and civil right leader Dr. Robert Moton. In his remarks, Taft said, “Here on the banks of the Potomac, the boundary between the two sections whose conflict made the burden, passion and triumph of his life, it is particularly appropriate that it should stand.”