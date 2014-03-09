Lincoln Coin Club to hold show

The Lincoln Coin Club of Nebraska will hold the 2014 edition of its annual coin show March 15.

The one-day show's location is at 2604 Park Blvd. #2, Lincoln. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dealer setup starts an hour before the show opens to the public.

According to club officials, the show will be the largest in Lincoln in 2014, with more than 40 tables available.

Security will be provided at the show site, and food and beverages will also be available at the show location.

Email show chairman Larry Lee at lee@athena.csdco.com with questions.