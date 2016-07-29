Lincoln cents dominate variety discoveries

A William McKinley Presidential dollar from Andrew Miller shows minor doubling where the second ray intersects the right arm of the Statue of Liberty.

Varieties Notebook column from Aug. 15, 2016, Weekly issue of Coin World:

The Lincoln cents with the Union Shield reverse design are only in their seventh year of production, but they are proving to be a fertile hunting ground for die varieties.

Starting things off is a 2011 Lincoln cent with a doubled die obverse that was submitted by 14-year-old Dustin Ickow. Light extra thickness shows on LIBERTY with the top right of the Y thicker than the top left of the Y. Notches show on the bottom of left of the RTY of LIBERTY. I now list this one as 2011 1¢ WDDO-008.

Don Hall keeps the ball rolling with his submission of a 2014 Lincoln cent that has a very strong doubled die obverse. Very strong extra thickness shows on LIBERTY and the date. Light extra thickness shows on IN GOD WE TRUST. This one is in my files as 2014 1¢ WDDO-003. While this one is not a new listing, it is a nice find.

A 2016 Lincoln cent from Robert J. Piazza also shows a nice doubled die obverse. I now have this one in my files as 2016 1¢ WDDO-004. Strong extra thickness shows on the letters of LIBERTY. Notches show on the lower left of the RTY.

The intersection of the second ray clockwise from the head of the Statue of Liberty and the right arm of the Statue of Liberty is the “target zone” for doubled dies produced on the reverse of the Presidential dollar series. Coin World reader Andrew Miller submitted a 2013-P William McKinley dollar that shows doubling in just that location. It is now listed in my files as 2013-P $1 WM WDDR-004.

Doubled dies (mostly minor varieties) have been found on Presidential dollars honoring 21 different U.S. presidents, leading me to believe that it shouldn’t be too difficult to put together a complete set of Presidential dollars with doubled dies. While such a collection wouldn’t prove to be extremely valuable, it would certainly be interesting.