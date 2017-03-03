The top post of the week on CoinWorld.com profiled a 1959-D Lincoln cent in an upcoming Heritage auction that was struck on a silver planchet intended for a Roosevelt dime.

5. N.J. dealer guilty for identity theft involving U.S. Mint bulk purchases: He pleaded guilty to avoiding taxes on more than $400,000 in income derived from fraudulently obtaining credit cards to purchase bulk quantities of coin products from the U.S. Mint.

4. When one man stole and buried hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gold in San Francisco Bay: “I committed the greatest robbery of the century and I did it alone.” The San Francisco Chronicle tells the story of the 1901 Selby Smelting Works heist.

3. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has cleaned up his illegible signature for new U.S. notes: Mnuchin’s signature made headlines last month when it was revealed he had in the past employed a messy, hard-to-read version.

2. The astonishing new revelation about a notable 1818 Capped Head gold half eagle variety: Nearly 200 years since it was struck, and more than 130 years since the variety was discovered, the BD-3 1818 Capped Head gold half eagle has revealed a secret.

1. 1959-D Lincoln cent is obviously different than a run-of-the-mill coin: A stray silver dime planchet was fed between 1959-D Lincoln cent dies to create this wrong planchet error.

