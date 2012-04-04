Lincoln cent registry set sells for $687,300

Among the highlights of the Presidential Collection of Lincoln Cents was a 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent graded AU-58 brown by PCGS that sold on eBay for $22,600.

The Presidential Collection of PCGS Registry Lincoln Cents — ranked fourth all-time by Professional Coin Grading Service in the “Lincoln Cents with Major Varieties, Circulation Strikes (1909-Present)” category — brought $687,300.81 in a series of eBay auctions March 15 to 25 by David Lawrence Rare Coins.

Of the 308 coins offered, 276 were reported sold.

Many of the coins were stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

The private collection was assembled during more than 10 years, with the pieces hand-selected by the owner, according to DLRC.

Among the highlights of the collection:

• 1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent, Mint State 66 red, CAC, $14,301.

• 1914-D Lincoln cent, MS-65 red, CAC, $17,100.

• 1916-D Lincoln cent, MS-66 red, $22,326.80.

• 1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair II, About Uncirculated 58 brown, $7,911.

• 1943-D/D Lincoln cent, MS-67, CAC, $16,000.

• 1944-D/S Lincoln cent MS-66 red, CAC, $17,877.

• 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, MS-65 red, $33,100.

The full registry can be accessed online at www.pcgs.com/SetRegistry/alltimeset.aspx?s=61986.

For more information, visit www.davidlawrence.com. ¦