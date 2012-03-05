Lincoln cent PCGS Registry set available

Among the highlights of the Presidential Collection of Lincoln Cents was a 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent graded AU-58 brown by PCGS that sold on eBay for $22,600.

Valued at more than $1 million, the Presidential Collection of PCGS Registry Lincoln Cents — ranked fourth all-time by Professional Coin Grading Service in the “Lincoln Cents with Major Varieties, Circulation Strikes (1909-Present)” category — will be offered March 15 to 25 in a series of eBay auctions by David Lawrence Rare Coins.

“Our collectors love the Lincoln cent series, which is a mainstay among the coin community,” said John Feigenbaum, president of David Lawrence Rare Coins. “Through this exciting auction, longtime collectors and new fans alike can get excited about this magnificent collection on eBay.”

The collection comprises more than 300 PCGS-certified Lincoln cents, with many of the pieces also stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp. as being top quality for the grade.

“This is a first-of-its-kind opportunity for coin collectors and enthusiasts to add to their Lincoln penny collections through an exclusive auction event on eBay,” says Brooke Segaran, eBay’s senior manager of Collectibles. “We look forward to showcasing this rare collection on eBay.”

The private collection was assembled over more than 10 years, with the pieces hand-selected by the owner, according to DLRC.

Among the highlights of the collection:

• 1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent, Mint State 66 red, CAC.

• 1914-D Lincoln cent, MS-65 red, CAC.

• 1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair II, About Uncirculated 58 brown.

• 1943-D/D Lincoln cent, MS-67, CAC.

• 1944-D/S Lincoln cent MS-66 red, CAC.

• 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, MS-65 red.

• 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, AU-58 brown.

The full registry can be accessed online at www.pcgs.com/SetRegistry/alltimeset.aspx?s=61986.

The auctions will run March 15 through 25. Interested collectors and buyers may preview the collection at http://stores.ebay.com/David-Lawrence-Rare-Coins/Lincoln-Cent-Collection.html.

In addition, attendees at the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Expo in Baltimore from March 22 through 24 will have the opportunity to view the collection and place bids on the spot via an eBay bidding station.

For more information, visit www.davidlawrence.com. ¦