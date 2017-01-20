Lincoln cents were the focus of all five top posts of the week on CoinWorld.com. The most popular broke the news that 2017 Lincoln cents struck at the Philadelphia Mint will be the first ever to bear the P Mint mark.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, and all of them are focused on the same coin type, the Lincoln cent.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. One 1997 Lincoln cent recently sold for $763; here’s why: Less than 20 years old, a 1997 Lincoln cent graded MS-68 red by PCGS sold for $763.75 in an October 2016 Heritage auction.

4. Collector waits 10 years to search stash for elusive high grade example of Lincoln cent: Lincoln cents in high Mint State are scarce, and the 1982 Lincoln, Small Date bronze cent is the rarest of the date’s seven regular varieties.

3. No 1959-D Lincoln cent is graded higher than this one: While PCGS has graded nearly 80 1959-D Lincoln cents in MS-67 red and these sell for around $200. MS-67+ examples go for a lot more.

2. Why a few ‘tiny ticks’ didn’t keep this Lincoln cent from bringing a high price: The average person would find it hard to accept that a 1979 Lincoln cent — a coin with a mintage of just over 6 billion — can be worth thousands of dollars.

1. It’s really true: Cents struck at Philadelphia Mint in 2017 bear P Mint mark: Adding the P Mint mark is among the U.S. Mint’s initiatives in recognition and celebration of its 225th anniversary.

Lincoln cent: The popular Lincoln cent has gone through several reverse updates since it was introduced in 1909 to honor the nation's 16th president on the 100th anniversary of his birth. How much are Lincoln cents worth?

