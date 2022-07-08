Limited quantities of Tennessee dollars on sale Aug. 30

The American Innovation dollar for Tennessee is the last of the four issues to be released in the series in 2022.

The fourth and final 2022 American Innovation dollar, recognizing achievements in Tennessee, will go on sale Aug. 30 from the U.S. Mint in bags and rolls in limited mintages for coins with a circulation-quality finish.

The coins will be offered in 25-coin rolls from production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, priced at $34.50 per roll from either facility. The 100-coin canvas bags will be offered for $117.50 per bag from either production outlet.

None of the American Innovation dollars is being struck for circulation release, but only for numismatic sales at premiums above face value.

The numismatic products are available through advance enrollments before specific release dates to the public.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The Tennessee American Innovation dollar will be issued in the same limited numbers as were the Vermont and Kentucky American Innovation dollar coins when they were released, April 26 and June 28 respectively.

The Vermont and Kentucky coins were restricted to 2,790 of the 100-coin bags from each Mint, reflecting 279,000 coins each from Denver and Philadelphia.

Roll sales were limited to 7,020 of the 25-coin rolls representing 175,500 coins each from both Denver and Philadelphia.

Sales of Rhode Island coins did not have product limits.

The Mint recorded combined numismatic sales of 899,800 of the Rhode Island dollars — 449,875 coins from production at the Philadelphia Mint and 449,925 coins from output at the Denver facility. The sales include 276,200 coins from each facility, from sales of 2,762 of the 100-coin bags from each of the two Mints.

Roll sales total 6,947 rolls from the Philadelphia Mint, reflecting 173,675 coins, and 6,949 Denver Mint rolls, reflecting 173,725 coins.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter