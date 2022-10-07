Limited Edition Silver Proof set on sale Oct. 26

Image courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The eight-coin Limited Edition 2022-S Silver Proof set is restricted to a release of 50,000 sets.

The eight-coin 2022 Limited Edition Silver Proof set is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Oct. 26.

The product is limited to a release of 50,000 sets, with a household-order limit of one set. The Mint is charging a retail price of $201.

Ten percent of the total sets is allocated for offering to the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program dealers.

All of the coins in the set are struck at the San Francisco Mint in .999 fine silver.

Those coins are:

➤ A Proof 2022-S Roosevelt dime.

➤ A Proof 2022-S Kennedy half dollar.

➤ All five 2022-S American Women quarter dollars, which bear reverse designs featuring Maya Angelou, celebrated author, performer, and social activist; Dr. Sally Ride, physicist and first American woman in space; Wilma Mankiller, first woman to be principal chief of the Cherokee Nation; Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement; and Anna May Wong, first Chinese-American film star in Hollywood.

➤ A Proof 2022-S American Eagle silver dollar.

Cumulatively, the silver issues contain 2.473 troy ounces of pure silver.

All of the coins in the limited-edition set are struck with a standard Proof finish, with laser-frosted devices contrasted against highly mirrored fields.

