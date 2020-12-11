Limited Edition Silver Proof set on sale Oct. 1

The six coins in the set are struck on .999 fine silver planchets.

The six-coin 2021 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set — American Eagle Collection is restricted to an issue of 50,000 sets.

The six-coin 2021 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set — American Eagle Collection goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Oct. 1 at the U.S. Mint, limited to a release of 50,000 sets and an initial ordering restriction of one set per household.

The set is offered priced at $235 per set. All of the coins in the set are struck on Proof planchets composed of .999 fine silver.

This set reflects the first time two American Eagle silver dollars are being incorporated, and from two different Mints.

The set’s Proof 2021-W American Eagle features the obverse and reverse designs introduced in 1986 and employed through the early stages of 2021.

The set’s Proof 2021-S America Eagle silver dollar carries the year’s completely new reverse design paired with an obverse “refreshed” rendition of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s original obverse design introduced on the Walking Liberty half dollar in 1916.

Both of the Proof American Eagle silver dollars have been offered individually, as has a Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar with the new reverse (not a part of the set).

The set also incorporates two Proof silver quarter dollars — the 2021-S Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar and the 2021-S Gen. George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar.

The Tuskegee coin is the 56th and final issue from the 12-year America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The set also includes the 2021-S Roosevelt dime and 2021-S Kennedy half dollar coins.

The dime, quarter dollars, and half dollar are the same coins as found in the standard 2021-S Silver Proof set.

The dime, two quarter dollars, half dollar and Reverse of 2021 American Eagle coins are struck at the San Francisco Mint, while the Reverse of 1986 Eagle is struck at the West Point Mint.

Nearly annual sets

The Limited Edition Silver Proof set has been issued nearly every year since the first was offered in 2012. Each set followed that set’s pattern — featuring the year’s Roosevelt dime, America the Beautiful quarter dollars and Kennedy half dollar, all in silver and struck at the San Francisco Mint, and an American Eagle silver dollar, most struck at the San Francisco Mint as well.

Exceptions to the pattern exist, however.

A decision to not release the planned 2015-S Limited Edition Silver Proof set was announced on Dec. 17, 2015. Packaging problems for the set delayed the planned Nov. 23, 2015, release of the set, and the Mint’s interpretation of legislation requiring all American Eagle silver dollars sold in 2016 to bear a distinctive edge to mark the 30th anniversary of the American Eagle program led officials to cancel the 2015 sales.

The 2015-S American Eagle planned for the set would have borne the standard reeded edge and not the inscribed edge with a 30th anniversary designation required on 2016 coins. Under the Mint’s interpretation, sales of the 2015 set could not extend into 2016; if offered, the set would have had to go off sale on Dec. 31, 2015. Mint officials thus were faced with the possibility of being able to offer the set for just two weeks or less.

Also differing from the pattern was the 2016 set, which offered a Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar rather than one from the San Francisco Mint.

The sets have borne different numbers of coins: eight pieces in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and six pieces this year.

Sales for the annual sets total between 41,000 and 49,000 for every year except the 2016 American Eagle 30th anniversary set, which has sales of more than 95,000 units.

