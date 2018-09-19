Limited-Edition Silver Proof set on Mint schedule
- Published: Sep 19, 2018, 11 AM
The eight-coin 2018 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Oct. 18. Pricing and mintage limits had not been announced as of Sept. 14.
The 2017 set was limited to a product ceiling of 50,000 sets at $139.95 per set. The 2017 set sold out.
Inside Coin World: Collecting Proof sets, odd sports and notes with no value : We preview some of the feature content exclusive to the October monthly issue of Coin World.
The 2018 set’s eight coins include, struck in .900 fine silver, the Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar, and quarter dollars reflecting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Voyageurs National Park, Cumberland Island National Seashore and Block Island National Seashore, and struck in .999 fine silver, a Proof American Eagle dollar coin.
Each coin bears the S Mint mark of the San Francisco Mint where the coins are struck.
