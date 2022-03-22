The 2022 Limited Edition Proof Silver set when offered this fall will be restricted to a release of 50,000 sets, and will contain seven Proof San Francisco Mint coins and a Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar.

The eight-coin 2022 Limited Edition Proof Silver set scheduled for release sometime this fall by the U.S. Mint will be limited to an issue of 50,000 sets at $201 per set.

The coins in the set will be made of .999 fine silver.

The set will comprise a 2022-S Roosevelt dime, the first five American Women quarter dollars — recognizing Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong — and a Kennedy half dollar, all struck in Proof and bearing the S Mint mark of the San Francisco Mint.

The set will also include a Proof 2022-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint in New York.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter