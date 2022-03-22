Limited Edition Proof Silver set scheduled for 50,000 units
- Published: Mar 22, 2022, 8 AM
The eight-coin 2022 Limited Edition Proof Silver set scheduled for release sometime this fall by the U.S. Mint will be limited to an issue of 50,000 sets at $201 per set.
The coins in the set will be made of .999 fine silver.
The set will comprise a 2022-S Roosevelt dime, the first five American Women quarter dollars — recognizing Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong — and a Kennedy half dollar, all struck in Proof and bearing the S Mint mark of the San Francisco Mint.
The set will also include a Proof 2022-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint in New York.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Mar 20, 2022, 1 PM
Irish notes excel at Dix Noonan Webb auction in London
-
Paper Money Mar 19, 2022, 1 PM
Bank of Jamaica to release new series of six bank notes
-
US Coins Mar 18, 2022, 1 PM
Mint officials cancel 2022 Morgan and Peace dollar production
-
US Coins Mar 18, 2022, 1 PM
Mint customers buy approximately 99% of U.S. Navy silver medal