Limited Edition Proof Silver set scheduled for 50,000 units

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Mar 22, 2022, 8 AM
The 2022 Limited Edition Proof Silver set when offered this fall will be restricted to a release of 50,000 sets, and will contain seven Proof San Francisco Mint coins and a Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar.

The eight-coin 2022 Limited Edition Proof Silver set scheduled for release sometime this fall by the U.S. Mint will be limited to an issue of 50,000 sets at $201 per set.

The coins in the set will be made of .999 fine silver.

The set will comprise a 2022-S Roosevelt dime, the first five American Women quarter dollars — recognizing Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong — and a Kennedy half dollar, all struck in Proof and bearing the S Mint mark of the San Francisco Mint.

The set will also include a Proof 2022-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint in New York.

