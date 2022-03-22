Limited Edition Proof Silver set scheduled for 50,000 units
- Published: Mar 22, 2022, 8 AM
The eight-coin 2022 Limited Edition Proof Silver set scheduled for release sometime this fall by the U.S. Mint will be limited to an issue of 50,000 sets at $201 per set.
The coins in the set will be made of .999 fine silver.
The set will comprise a 2022-S Roosevelt dime, the first five American Women quarter dollars — recognizing Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren and Anna May Wong — and a Kennedy half dollar, all struck in Proof and bearing the S Mint mark of the San Francisco Mint.
The set will also include a Proof 2022-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint in New York.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio