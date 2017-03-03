The coin’s involvement in the anniversary celebration is recognized with a raised edge inscription that reads ? 225th ANNIVERSARY ? three times, imparted once from each section of a three-part collar.

The coin’s obverse design is a modern rendition of Liberty as an African-American woman wearing a crown of five-pointed stars. The reverse design depicts an American eagle in flight, its wings in a downward thrust.

The 1792–2017-W American Liberty gold $100 coin will be limited to a maximum release of 100,000 coins when it goes on sale April 6.

UPDATE: The U.S. Mint updated its website at 3 p.m. ET April 5 by posting the initial price for the Proof 1792-2017-W American Liberty $100 gold coin at $1,640.

Sales will open at noon ET April 6 by the U.S. Mint for the 1792–2017-W American Liberty gold $100 coin.

Restricted to a maximum release of 100,000 coins, the high relief 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin is being issued as part of the Mint’s year-long celebration of its 225th anniversary April 2.

Pricing for the coin will be specified closer to the release date, based on a pricing grid posted March 3 online at the Federal Register.

If the spot price of gold remains between the weekly average gold price of $1,250 and $1,299 per troy ounce, the American Liberty gold coin would be initially priced at $1,690, but subject to change weekly.

U.S. Mint officials report the coins are struck at the West Point Mint, with what they refer to as a “business-strike” finish.

The coin’s obverse design is a modern rendition of Liberty as an African-American woman wearing a crown of five-pointed stars. The obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Justin Kunz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse design depicts an American eagle in flight, its wings in a downward thrust. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Chris T. Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

Medallic issues

The same designs that appear on the 2017-W American Liberty gold coin are to be issued later in 2017 on Proof American Liberty 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals, which are to be struck with four different finishes, one finish each at the Philadelphia, Denver, West Point and San Francisco Mints.