The Proof silver medal is only available in silver in the set. A bronze version is to be offered beginning in 2020.

A limited-edition 2019 American Legion 100th Anniversary Proof Silver Dollar and Medal set is scheduled to go on sale at noon Eastern Time May 20 from the United States Mint.

The set has a product limit of 10,000 sets, with a household ordering limit of one set. The two-piece set is being offered at $99.95.

Inside Coin World: Few French notes depict Notre Dame Cathedral: Current columns focus on the depiction of Notre Dame on French notes, why so many 1931-S Lincoln cents survive, and why the VAM-33A Morgan dollar is special.

The set contains a Proof 2019-P American Legion 100th Anniversary .999 fine silver dollar and a Proof American Veterans .999 fine silver medal. The coin and medal have4 the same diamater at 1.5 inches and weight at 26.73 grams. This medal in silver will be available from the Mint in this set only, though a bronze version is expected to become available sometime in 2020, as part of the U.S. Mint’s ongoing medals program.

The set commemorates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the American Legion on March 15, 1919, by members of the American Expeditionary Forces occupying Europe after World War I. The American Legion’s primary focus is service to veterans, service members, and communities. The American Legion was founded on four pillars: Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children and Youth, and was incorporated by Congress the same year, as a patriotic veterans’ organization devoted to mutual helpfulness.

The silver dollar is limited to a combined maximum mintage, in Proof and Uncirculated versions, of 400,000 coins.

The silver dollar’s obverse depicts the American Legion emblem adorned by oak leaves and a lily. The obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Paul C. Balan and sculpted by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The silver dollar’s reverse design depicts a fleur de lis and the inscription 100 YEARS OF SERVICE above crossed American and American Legion flags. The reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Patricia Lucas-Morris and sculpted by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso.

The obverse of the American Veterans medal portrays a bald eagle spreading its wings as it prepares for flight, suggesting the initiative, determination, and personal courage required by those who choose to serve in the U.S. armed forces, according to the U.S. Mint. The five stars represent the five branches of the U.S. Armed Services. Designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Benjamin Sowards, it was sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The medal’s reverse depicts “a field of stars symbolizing all American veterans — past, present, and future,” according to the Mint. “A lone incused star below the field represents the veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our country. The absence of this star in the field conveys the supreme sense of loss to the Nation. The inscription SERVICE AND SACRIFICE is featured.” It was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Richard Masters and sculpted by Gordon.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter