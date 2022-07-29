Limited-edition American Eagle $1 enrollments closed

The U.S. Mint will likely have few if any single Proof 2022-S American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollars available for sale to the public Aug. 9 since registered Mint customer enrollments have consumed the limited number of coins authorized.

The product option was limited to a maximum release of 200,000 coins, with a household-order limit of three coins. The coin was offered priced at $73 each.

The option was offered to registered U.S. Mint customers through enrollment. U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White confirmed to Coin World July 21 that “Product enrollment has closed as all available inventory has been depleted and we are completing the enrollment reconciliation process.”

The coin was offered for $75 separately April 14 packaged in the 2022 Congratulations set, limited to a release of 30,000 sets without household-order limits. The Mint’s July 17 sales report indicated 29,566 of the total sets were sold.

In addition, the Proof 2022-S American Eagle dollar is to be included in the 2022 Limited Edition Silver Proof set, which will be offered later this year.

