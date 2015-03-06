Limited edition 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set May 4

The Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime, top, and Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime, below, are only available in the three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver set.

The three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver set, which includes two specially struck Roosevelt silver dimes, goes on sale by the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time May 4.

Offered at $61.95 per set, the product is limited to an issue of 75,000 sets. Adam Stump, deputy director of the U.S. Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, said March 5 that the Mint would limit orders to five sets per household.

An example of the set was on display March 5 to 7 at the Mint’s booth at the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Portland, affording collectors their first look at the two special dimes it contains.

The set contains a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime and a standard Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime.

The two silver dimes are available only in the three-coin set.

Both 2015-W coins are struck at the West Point Mint and the Reverse Proof 2015-P dime was produced at the Philadelphia Mint. All three coins are being struck in .900 fine silver.

This is the first Proof silver dime the U.S. Mint has produced from the West Point Mint and the first Reverse Proof silver dime from Philadelphia Mint.

Standard Proof coins exhibit frosted devices against mirrored fields, while the Reverse Proof finish produces mirrored devices against a frosted field.

The set will be encased in a plush black clamshell case with silver trim and black cardboard outer box and sleeve, similar to packaging used for the United States Mint three-coin commemorative sets.

Single Proof 2015-W and Uncirculated 2015-P March of Dimes silver dollars go on sale at noon Eastern Time March 13.

Production specifications

The U.S. Mint also released production specifications for the three coins in the set:

For the West Point coins:

Proof West Point dime – 3 strikes on Grabener coinage press at 37 tons per strike.

Proof West Point March of Dimes commemorative silver dollar – 3 strikes on Grabener press at 212 tons.

For the Philadelphia coins:

Reverse Proof Philadelphia dime – struck twice at 55 tons.

Uncirculated Philadelphia commemorative silver dollar – struck 3 times at 210 to 220 tons.

