Limited edition 2014 Silver Proof Set on sale March 17

Packaging problems delayed the release of the 2014 Limited Edition Silver Proof set until March 17.

The United States Mint will offer the eight-coin 2014 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof set beginning at noon Eastern Time March 17.

The set, limited to a product release of 50,000, is priced at $139.95. There are no ordering limits.

Mint spokesman Michael White said the set's release was delayed into 2015 because of packaging issues.

"We were making improvements based on returns from the 2013 set," White said. "This took longer than expected and we were not able to have the sets assembled until March. The coins were all produced in 2014."

The set contains the following:

One Proof 2014-W American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar coin.

Five Proof 2014-S .900 fine silver quarter dollars from the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, one each honoring Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, Arches National Park in Utah, Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado and Everglades National Park in Florida.

One Proof 2014-S Roosevelt .900 fine silver dime

The S Mint coins are struck at the San Francisco Mint while the W Mint coin is struck at the West Point Mint.

Orders will be able to be placed by telephone at 800-872-6468, or online at the Mint's website.

