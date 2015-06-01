LSCC updates educational programs online says E-Gobrecht

Cover article used with permission from The E-Gobrecht, electronically published by the Liberty Seated Collectors Club:

As of the end of May, we have posted our initial set of educational presentations on the LSCC website. There are two primary types of materials posted on this page: Educational Programs (a library of PowerPoint files with Speaker Notes) and Regional Meeting Notes and Recordings (club updates, recorded presentations). For Educational Programs, there are both General Presentations, and Series-specific Presentations. The recordings of regional meetings and presentations follow the PowerPoint library.

From the home page, select "Educational Presentations" from the menu, or just go directly to http://www.lsccweb.org/Educational_Presentations.php.

General presentations include:

- Introduction to Liberty Seated Coinage

- Overrated/Underrated Liberty Seated Coins

- Working with Images

Series-specific presentations include:

- Double Dimes and the Amazing Find at the Carson City Mint

- What You Probably Didn't Know About 1861-O Half Dollars

- Liberty Seated Dollars

- Silver Dollars 1834-1883

- The Andrew Jackson-Earl-Sevier Gobrecht Dollar

Additional presentations on Half Dimes, Dimes, and Carson City Half Dollars are planned in the near future.

