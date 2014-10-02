Liberty Seated Collectors Club exploring webcasting

The Liberty Seated Collectors Club is experimenting with webcasting to be able to broadcast future LSCC meetings and numismatic presentations to members and other interested collectors unable to attend.

The October issue of the LSCC's e-newsletter, The E-Gobrecht, reports that during the Sept. 20 to 21 National Battlefield Coin Show in Gettysburg, Pa., Paul Bluth attempted to record fellow LSCC member John Frost's presentation on "Double Dimes and the Amazing Find at the Carson City Mint" exploring Seated Liberty 20-cent pieces.

While the inaugural effort was accomplished with some technical glitches, including less than perfect sound quality and a temporary disconnect from the network, another attempt is scheduled for the New Hampshire Coin & Currency Expo Oct. 10 and 11 in Manchester.

For more information on the Liberty Seated Collectors Club, visit the club's website.

