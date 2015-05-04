Liberty Seated Collectors Club considering own convention

The following excerpt is from the May 2015, Volume 11, Issue 5 of The E-Gobrecht, the monthly electronic publication of the Liberty Seated Collectors Club. The comments are by LSCC President Gerry Fortin:

"It is time to start discussions concerning an LSCC Convention as this concept is on my roadmap for expanding club awareness within the numismatic industry and also facilitating a large social event for club members. The planning and coordination for bringing about an LSCC Convention is substantial. It can only be brought to reality by a strong program manager who can assemble a group of volunteers to handle tasks such as sponsorship, venue selection and cost, security, hotel accommodations, dealer participation, and club auction.

"The current LSCC leadership team is fully consumed with a variety of outreach, publishing, and club membership expansion programs and are unable to take on a Convention project. Therefore, I seek a retired professional with good planning and coordination skills to take on this challenge. Please contact me at wuximems@hotmail.com if there is a desire to work within the LSCC leadership circle towards bringing about this new club milestone."