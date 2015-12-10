Liberty highlights 2016 National Coin Week

The theme for next year's ANA National Coin Week is “Portraits of Liberty: Icon of Freedom.”

As 2015 comes to a close, the American Numismatic Association is getting collectors set for 2016.

National Coin Week, which runs from April 19 to April 23, will be focused on one of our country’s most important symbols and numismatic figures.

“Portraits of Liberty: Icon of Freedom” will celebrate various depictions of Liberty on current and past coins and paper money. Features and depictions include the Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) dime, the Standing Liberty quarter dollar, and the Walking Liberty half dollar. Each of these depictions will be celebrating their centennial anniversary in 2016.

Plenty of activities are scheduled for National Coin Week.

A few worth noting:

The annual ANA club trivia challenge for a variety of prizes.

A promotional kit for clubs with educational materials, buttons, bookmarks and more.

Online resources and lesson plans for ANA clubs and members to promote National Coin Week in their communities.

An open house at the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum on April 23, featuring 2016 National Coin Week medalettes produced on the museum's Mini Mint.

Connect with Coin World:

A video activity via the ANA's YouTube page and website for a variety of prizes is also a fun twist to this year’s festivities.

Ahead of April’s big week, the ANA will offer a National Coin Week exhibit category during the March 3 to 5 National Money Show in Dallas. These exhibits are intended for later placement in public spaces such as bank and post office lobbies, libraries, retail stores and schools during NCW. Materials cannot exceed $250 in total numismatic value. First place in the National Coin Week exhibit category receives a full scholarship to 2016 Summer Seminar. An exhibit entered in the competition may also be entered in one of the regular exhibit categories and may win awards in both competitions, as well as for Best-of-Show. For exhibit rules and applications, go to NationalMoneyShow.org.

For more information about National Coin Week, visit the ANA's website.