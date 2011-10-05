Leo Frese joins CTGroup effective Oct. 5

Leo Frese, most recently vice president overseeing U.S. coins at Heritage Numismatic Auctions, has joined CTGroup, formerly Century Coin Group, in Irvine, Calif., CTG officials announced Oct. 5.

“Leo is a great addition to our team,” said Todd Griffiths, founder, owner and chief executive officer of CTGroup. “His understanding of the industry, and his vision for the future of tangible asset investing truly complement our goals here at CTGroup, and we are honored he has chosen to be a part of the powerful investment movement we are leading in this country.”

Frese has more than 40 years of experience as a numismatist within the auction community. Throughout his career, Frese has handled more than $500 million worth of rare coins and estates. Prior to joining CTGroup, Frese spent 28 years with Heritage, where he was actively involved in many market innovations and emerging trends, according to his new employer.

Frese, however, said the past two decades in the industry have been too reliant on auctions, and believes that CTGroup represents the future of the industry.

“I believe what CTGroup is doing is transformational for our business, from an educational aspect, a technological aspect and, maybe most importantly, an integrity aspect,” Frese said, “and I want to take part in the change.”

Frese said a large emphasis in the marketplace has been on auctioning over the past 10 years, but new trends and a changing landscape have highlighted the need for a new approach. He says the future of the industry involves a better understanding of the power of tangible assets, transparency with clients and advanced educational opportunities, such as CTGroup’s University of Rare Coins (CTGroup.com/University).

“Traditional thinking around numismatics and tangible assets is history,” Griffiths said. “At CTGroup we are shaking things up in the industry by offering consumers the future of tangible asset investing and now Leo will have an integral role in helping us shape that future.”

As traditional investment models change, the team of numismatists at CTGroup advises on wealth creation and wealth preservation through tangible asset investing, Griffiths said.

For more information, including the risks of investing in tangible assets, visit the firm’s website at www.ctgroup.com. ¦