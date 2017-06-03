Lelands auction features Olympic winners' medals

As a member of the U.S. Women's Basketball first-place gold medal team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, Teresa Edwards received a gold medal (its composition is gilt silver).

Egan also was presented a silver medal in individual gold competition as the second place runner-up.

Egan's gold medal, actually gilt silver, was presented to him as a member of the first-place golf team. The reverse is engraved.

Golfer H. Chandler Egan's winning medals from the 1904 St. Louis Olympics are coming to auction for the first time.

Olympic winners medals, including two in golf from the 1904 St. Louis Games and one in women’s basketball from the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, are highlights from the Lelands auction closing June 30.

The sale comprises 237 lots.

The gold and silver medals from the 1904 Games, only the third Games of the modern Olympic movement, were presented to golfer H. Chandler Egan.

The medals were found in the home of Egan’s daughter, Eleanor Everett, upon her death in 2012. The medals were consigned to the Leland’s sale by Everett’s son and Egan’s grandson, Morris Everett Jr.

Golf was an event only in the 1900 and 1904 Games until the sport’s return in 2016.

The 1904 medals were executed by Mermod & Jaccard Jewelry Co. in St. Louis, whose company name is stamped incuse on the reverse below the inscription.

The obverse of the medals bear a design cast in relief with a golf bag, thistles, and a banner inscribed GOLF. The reverse of Egan’s team gold medal, offered, is engraved GLEN ECHO / COUNTRY CLUB / OLYMPIC TEAM / GOLF CHAMPION / H.C. EGAN.

The individual silver medal bears the same obverse design. On the reverse of the silver medal, engraved below the name of the site of the golf competition, is OLYMPIC / RUNNER-UP / H.C. EGAN.

The medals are each suspended from a pinback bar on which is inscribed in four lines, 1904 / UNIVERSAL EXPOSITION / OLYMPIC GAMES / ST. LOUIS.

Egan is considered the greatest amateur golfer of his time. After the 1904 Olympics, Egan continued to compete for 33 more years. Egan subsequently went into partnership with famed gold course architect Alistair Mackenzie, with whom he collaborated on the design and redesign of several major golf courses.

The 1904 gold winner’s medal presented to golfer Robert E. Hunter realized $272,580 at a Christie’s auction in 2016.

Women’s Basketball

Teresa Edwards’ gold medal received as a member of the 1984 U.S. Women’s Basketball winning team is also offered.

The obverse of the gilt silver medal depicts the traditional goddess of victory, holding a palm in her left hand and a winner’s crown in her right.

On the reverse of the Edwards medal, an Olympic champion is carried in triumph by the crowd, while the Olympic stadium is in the background.

The inscription BASKETBALL WOMEN is engraved on the edge.

A 20 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing price of each lot won.