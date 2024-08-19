Legislative process takes another step forward
- Published: Aug 19, 2024, 7 PM
A House bill seeking a congressional gold medal for the United States Army’s emergency medical helicopter Dustoff crews, the Vietnam War battlefields’ air-ambulance rescue crews, moved a step forward in the legislative process, acquiring the required number of representative sponsors.
As of Aug. 12, H.R. 1015, introduced Feb. 14, 2023, by Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Washington, had amassed 321 co-sponsors. When a bill has maintained at least 290 co-sponsors for a cumulative 25 legislative days, the House will consider a measure on the Consensus Calendar as designated by the speaker. The bill shall remain on the calendar until considered by the chamber or committee of jurisdiction.
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