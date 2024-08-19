Legislative process takes another step forward

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 19, 2024, 7 PM
Image illustrates a Dustoff air evacuation crew in action during the Vietnam War. The primary transport was the The Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter - the air ambulance.

Image courtesy Department of Defense.

A House bill seeking a congressional gold medal for the United States Army’s emergency medical helicopter Dustoff crews, the Vietnam War battlefields’ air-ambulance rescue crews, moved a step forward in the legislative process, acquiring the required number of representative sponsors.

As of Aug. 12, H.R. 1015, introduced Feb. 14, 2023, by Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Washington, had amassed 321 co-sponsors. When a bill has maintained at least 290 co-sponsors for a cumulative 25 legislative days, the House will consider a measure on the Consensus Calendar as designated by the speaker. The bill shall remain on the calendar until considered by the chamber or committee of jurisdiction.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on X (Twitter)
Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles 

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Sep 30, 2023, 8 AM

Bill seeks honor for Army Dustoff crews of Vietnam era

US Coins

Jun 2, 2024, 12 PM

Gold medal honors sought for Vietnam pilot POW

US Coins

Jun 8, 2023, 8 AM

Medal sought for Red Cross program workers in Vietnam

Community Comments

NEWS