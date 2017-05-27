House bill seeks study on cent production costs

A House version of the Currency Optimization, Innovation and National Savings Act of 2017 seeks a Government Accountability Office study to investigate ways to lower the production costs of the Lincoln cent while maintaining the denomination’s viability.

H.R. 2299, introduced May 2, also seeks removal of $1 Federal Reserve notes from circulation and replacing them with dollar coins. The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on Financial Services for consideration. A more comprehensive Senate version, S. 759, was introduced March 29.

Gold coin resistance at U.S. Mint and a deceptive but detectable counterfeit Indian Head cent: Another column in the June 12 Coin World details the discovery of what seemed to be a rare 1917 French Indo-China 10-cent piece.

The Senate version recommends suspension of cent production for at least a three-year period and a concurrent GAO study to analyze the effects of the suspension. The GAO study would explore whether the production of the cent should be permanently suspended or be reinstated.

Production costs for the Lincoln cent have exceeded its face value for more than a decade.

S. 759 also seeks to alter the alloy of the Jefferson 5-cent coin to a 80 percent copper and 20 percent nickel mix. The current alloy is a mix of 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel. Like the Lincoln cent, production costs for the 5-cent denomination have exceeded face value for 11 straight years.

S. 759, which also seeks to replace the $1 note with dollar coins, was referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

H.R. 2299 mandates that a GAO report on the cent be issued no later than six months after the legislation’s enactment.

The bill also stipulates that no more $1 Federal Reserve notes be issued through the Federal Reserve into circulation beginning two years after the act’s enactment. Sufficient dollar coins would have to be struck to support a substitution of coins for notes in circulation.

Collectible versions of $1 Federal Reserve notes would be permitted under H.R. 2299.