Legislation seeks medal for musician Prince

Legislation has been introduced to posthumously award a congressional gold medal to the musician known as Prince “in recognition of his achievements and contributions to American Culture.”

H.R. 5718 was introduced Oct. 15 in the House of Representatives by Rep. Omar Ilhan, D-Minn. The bill was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services for consideration.

An American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer and actor. Prince Rogers Nelson died April 21, 2016, at age 57 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

During his career, Prince released 39 albums and produced countless others, along with many unreleased projects stored in a vault at his Minneapolis home.

Prince’s 1984 album Purple Rain spent six consecutive months on the Billboard 200 charts, spawning five Top 10 hits. It was the sixth studio album by Prince, released on June 25, 1984, by Warner Bros. Records.

Prince received the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score for “Purple Rain,” the title track for the movie of the same name.

The album was added to the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” It was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010.

Prince also provided songs for the 1989 movie Batman, directed by Tim Burton.

An advocate for artistic freedom and expression, in 1993, during a dispute with his record label, Warner Brothers, Prince changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol. The musician was subsequently referred to as “The Artist Formerly Known as Prince.”

