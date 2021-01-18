Legislation seeks federal funding of Merchant Mariners bronze medals
- Published: Jan 18, 2021, 11 AM
Legislation seeking funds to finance production and distribution of bronze duplicates of the Merchant Mariners of World War II congressional gold medal was introduced Jan. 4 in the House by Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif.
H.R. 104 supplements the Garamendi-sponsored Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2020, Public Law 116-125, that was signed into law by President Trump on March 13, 2020.
H.R. 104 seeks to direct certain appropriated funds to be used to purchase 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal from the U.S. Mint to be distributed to eligible personnel who served between Dec. 7, 1941, and Dec. 31, 1946.
