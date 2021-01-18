Legislation seeks federal funding of Merchant Mariners bronze medals

The U.S. Merchant Marine pursued perilous missions during World War II delivering much-needed supplies to combat zones.

Legislation seeking funds to finance production and distribution of bronze duplicates of the Merchant Mariners of World War II congressional gold medal was introduced Jan. 4 in the House by Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif.

H.R. 104 supplements the Garamendi-sponsored Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2020, Public Law 116-125, that was signed into law by President Trump on March 13, 2020.

H.R. 104 seeks to direct certain appropriated funds to be used to purchase 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal from the U.S. Mint to be distributed to eligible personnel who served between Dec. 7, 1941, and Dec. 31, 1946.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter