Congressional gold medals are being sought to recognize the heroic efforts of two police officers who fatally wounded an active shooter March 27 at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Legislation seeks congressional gold medals to recognize the heroic efforts of two Metropolitan Police Department officers in Nashville “for their exceptional bravery and valor in confronting an active shooter” March 27 at the private Covenant School.

The gold medal, if authorized, would recognize police officers Michael Collazo and Rex Englebert.

The legislation calls for two gold medals, one for each of the two officers. H.R. 2440, the Covenant School Heroes Congressional Gold Medal Act, was introduced March 30 by Rep. Andrew Ogles, R-Tenn.

The two medals would bear the same obverse and reverse designs.

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The Covenant School is a Presbyterian Church in America parochial elementary school founded in 2001 in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee. The March 27 mass shooting incident resulted in the deaths of seven people — three 9-year-old students, three school staff members including the head of school, and the shooter who was shot to death by police.

The enabling legislation also provides for the Treasury secretary to authorize the U.S. Mint to produce bronze duplicates of the gold medal. The bronze versions would be issued in 1.5-inch and 3-inch diameter versions.

The composition of the bronze duplicates could either be an alloy of 95% copper and 5% zinc or 90% copper and 10% zinc.

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