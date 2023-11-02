Legislation calls for UNCF congressional gold medal

A congressional gold medal is being sought to recognize the 80th anniversary of the United Negro College Fund.

Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate seeks a congressional gold medal to recognize the United Negro College Fund Inc. and the institutions that comprise its membership on the 80th anniversary of UNCF’s founding.

S. 3058 was introduced Oct. 17 by Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina. After introduction, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs for further consideration.

Founded April 25, 1944, by Frederick D. Patterson, who served as president of what became Tuskegee University, and Mary McLeod Bethune — an American educator, philanthropist, humanitarian, womanist, and one of the earliest civil rights activists — the UNCF, or United Negro College Fund, also known as the United Fund, is an American philanthropic organization that funds scholarships for black students and general scholarship funds for 37 private historically black colleges and universities.

Should the legislation receive congressional approval, the Treasury secretary has the discretion to direct the U.S. Mint to strike 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the congressional gold medal for sale to the public.

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Currently, bronze duplicates of congressional gold medals are priced at $20 for a 1.5-inch duplicate and $160 for a 3-inch duplicate.

The bronze planchets for the duplicate medals vary between an alloy of 95% copper and 5% zinc, or one of 90% copper and 10% zinc.

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