Legislation calls for medal for Capitol police officer

U.S. Capitol Police Office Eugene Goodman is being lauded for his heroic actions during the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Legislation introduced Jan. 13 would authorize a congressional gold medal to recognize the efforts of U.S. Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman for his actions in leading a group of marauding rioters away from the Senate chambers Jan. 6 during deadly riots.

H.R. 305 was introduced in the House jointly by U.S. Representatives Charlie Crist, D-Fla., Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

The measure was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services for consideration.

An Iraq combat vet and member of the U.S. Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, Goodman is hailed for single-handedly, using just his police baton, diverting an angry mob up interior Capitol steps, away from the Senate chamber.

“The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate,” Crist said. “I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country.”

