Legislation calls for Marine Corps Aviation commemorative

The United States Marines Corps was commemorated in 2005 with a silver dollar that proved a quick sellout. Congress is now considering legislation seeking a gold $10 coin commemorating the aviation wing of the Marine Corps.

The Marine Corps Aviation Centennial Commemorative Coin Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. John Kline, R-Minn., on April 15.

The bill, H.R. 1621, calls for the production of not more than 100,000 gold $10 coins dated 2015, in Uncirculated and Proof versions, with designs emblematic of the United States Marine Corps.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Kline, is a 25-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps. During his military career, he served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam and retired as a colonel.

The findings section of the bill notes that 2012 represents the 100th anniversary of the birth of Marine Corps Aviation, an essential element of the Marine Corps Air Ground Task Force, which is described in the legislation as critical to the nation’s “Force in Readiness.”

If the bill becomes law, surcharges of $35 per coin would be paid to the secretary of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation for the construction of the Marine Corps Heritage Center in Quantico, Va. The center is currently in the second phase of its capital campaign, and has raised $52.4 million out of a goal of $105 million for phase two.

The first phase of the project’s capital campaign generated $62 million and the initial portion of the Marine Corps Heritage Center opened on Nov. 10, 2006.

If this bill passes, it would authorize the second commemorative coin in recent memory to honor the Marine Corps.

A 2005 commemorative silver dollar dated celebrated the 230th anniversary of the founding of the United States Marine Corps.

That coin’s mintage of 600,000 — raised from an initial limit of 500,000 — sold out within several months of its issue date of July 20, 2005.

Surcharges of $10 per coin for that issue were authorized for the creation of the National Museum of the Marine Corps, which was developed as a partnership between the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and the Marine Corps.

Rep. Kline’s bill joins legislation in the House and Senate calling for 2015 commemorative coins honoring the United States Marshals Service 225th Anniversary. Commemorative coin programs are limited to two per year under current law.

The legislation was referred to the House subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Technology on May 2 where it sits with 13 cosponsors. ■