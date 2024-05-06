Legislation calls for 2029 program to honor singer

The late singer Selena is buried in this grave at Seaside Memorial Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Recently introduced legislation seeks a 2029 commemorative coin program to recognize the contributions of the late Grammy Award-winning singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez known professionally as Selena.

Often referred to as the “Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena was mortally wounded on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi, Texas, at the age of 23, shot by Yolanda Saldívar. Saldívar founder of Selena’s fan club, was also entrusted with managing Selena’s boutique stores.

Suspected of embezzlement and confronted by the singer about the improprieties, Saldívar produced a handgun.

Selena, trying to flee the room, was shot twice by Saldívar, in the upper right shoulder. One of the shots severed a main artery.

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Selena died hours later in a local hospital from her wounds.

On April 16, 2024, on what would have been Selena’s 53rd birthday, Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, introduced H.R. 8019, seeking a three-coin commemorative coin program to be issued in calendar year 2029. The bill seeks the production and release in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined of up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Surcharges of $35 would be included in the purchase price of each gold coin, $10 for each silver dollar and $5 for each half dollar. Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recovers all production and associated costs, would to be paid to the Friends of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History to fulfill the museum’s missions and to finance a Selena exhibit.

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