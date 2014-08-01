Legend’s Regency VIII auction realizes nearly $2.26 million

The 1856 Seated Liberty quarter dollar, from the original matched 1856 Proof set that realized $499,375, is graded PCGS Proof 68 Cameo.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ July 17 Regency VIII sale in Las Vegas, Nev., brought prices realized of $2,259,072, with a matched original 1856 Proof set accounting for more than 20 percent of the total.

Of the 232 lots offered, 193 were recorded sold. The prices realized include the 17.5 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

Topping the list was the $499,375 realized for the matched original nine-coin 1856 Proof set from the Bob Simpson Collection.

The set was one of four offered in the sale from the Simpson Collection, the others being for the years 1857, 1858 and 1859. The sets were offered intact.

All of the coins in the matched original Proof sets are graded and encapsulated by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. The coins are all pedigreed to collector Simpson, founder of XTO Energy and co-owner and co-chairman of the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball team.

“These sets first surfaced back around 2000, when they were owned by a family from Virginia whose [ancestors] had purchased these coins directly from the Mint,” according to Legend.

The firm stressed that Simpson’s Proof sets were original, containing the same coins as when the sets were sold by the original owning family.

The 1856 to 1859 group was originally placed by Legend Numismatics with a private collector investor, who sold the matched original Proof sets back to the firm around 2003, before they were eventually sold to Simpson.

The 1856 set contains:

??Coronet half cent, Proof 66 red and brown.

??Coronet cent, Newcomb 5 variety (United States Copper Cents 1816-1857 by Howard Newcomb), Proof 66? red and brown.

??Flying Eagle cent, Proof 65.

??Silver 3-cent coin, Proof 67 Cameo.

??Seated Liberty half dime, Proof 67 Cameo.

??Seated Liberty dime, Proof 68 Cameo.

??Seated Liberty quarter dollar, Proof 68 Cameo.

??Seated Liberty half dollar, Proof 67 Cameo.

??Seated Liberty dollar, Proof 67 Cameo.

The 10-coin 1857 Proof set sold for $217,355; the seven-coin 1858 Proof set for $170,375; and the seven-coin 1859 Proof set for $44,650.

Individual highlights in the sale include a Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 67 1908 Indian Head gold $5 half eagle that realized $66,975 and a PCGS Proof 68 Cameo 1860 Seated Liberty dime stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp. that brought $18,212.50.

The next Legend Rare Coin Auctions sale, The Regency Auction IX, will return to The Bellagio in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 2, at the PCGS Members Only Show.

For more about Legend Rare Coin Auctions, email Julie Abrams, call the firm at 845-430-4378, or visit the Legend Auctions website.