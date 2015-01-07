Legend Rare Coin Auctions has Coronet Collection of Morgan Dollars

This 1893-S Morgan dollar is graded PCGS MS-67 and bears a CAC sticker. It was formerly in the Cornelius Vermeule and Jack Lee collections.

Date of Release: January 7, 2015

Legend Rare Coin Auctions will auction The Coronet Collection of Morgan Dollars in 2015, to be split between two Regency sales

LINCROFT, NJ – Legend Rare Coin Auctions is honored to have been selected to auction The Coronet Collection of Morgan Dollars, the all time finest Morgan Dollar Set in the PCGS Registry. This prestigious collection includes the $1 1893-S PCGS MS67 CAC Ex Vermeule / Jack Lee, estimated at $2 million, and will be split between two sales in the coming year. The first half of the collection will include all 1878-1893 dates and be sold in their June 25th Regency Auction XII, while the second half will be sold in their October 15th Regency Auction.

Morgan Silver Dollar collectors are, without a doubt, the fiercest competitors in the PCGS Set Registry. Amidst all that competition, The Coronet Collection has risen to the top as the number one current finest Date Set and Basic Set. The Coronet Collection is filled with “wow” coins, many with spectacular color, eye appeal, superior strikes, and unbelievable quality - or all of the above.

The east coast businessman, who assembled this collection and prefers to remain anonymous, has spent the better part of the last 50 years putting together this tremendous set. He started collecting as a young child with one goal in mind - to assemble the finest collection of Morgan Silver Dollars in history. When the 1893-S dollar in MS67 was purchased, the owner knew he had achieved his goal.

Just a few of the breathtaking coins in this world class collection include:

? $1 1881-CC PCGS MS68 CAC

? $1 1882-O PCGS MS68+ CAC Ex Jack Lee

? $1 1885-CC PCGS MS68+ CAC Ex Jack Lee

? $1 1886-O PCGS MS65+ CAC Ex Eliasberg

? $1 1891-CC PCGS MS68PL CAC Ex Eliasberg

? $1 1892-S PCGS MS67 CAC Ex Eliasberg

? $1 1893-O PCGS MS66PL CAC Ex Eliasberg

? $1 1893-S PCGS MS67 CAC Ex Vermeule / Jack Lee

? $1 1897-O PCGS MS66 CAC

? $1 1898-S PCGS MS68 CAC Ex Jack Lee

? $1 1900-S PCGS MS67PL CAC

? $1 1901 PCGS MS66 Ex Jack Lee





For a decade, Laura Sperber of Legend Numismatics, has been instrumental in securing the very finest coins for The Coronet Collection. The collection contains a number of prominent pedigrees including those of Louis Eliasberg and Jack Lee. In addition, some of the coins revealed in this collection have never been seen before. The quality and beauty of this set is a testament to this collector’s dedication, patience, and his desire to build the finest set possible.

“Being selected to auction The Coronet Collection of MS Morgan Dollars is the ultimate highlight for our young company,” admits Laura Sperber, founder and partner of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “Having helped build this remarkable collection, I know there is no other set of Morgans remotely close to this kind of true quality. Every single coin is breathtaking! When the coins arrived in house, I simply couldn’t stop looking at them. This collection is a culmination of the collector’s lifelong pursuit of obtaining the very best Morgans. To be a part of this set from start to finish has been an incredible journey. I can't thank the collector enough!”

Sperber states that “the 1893-S PCGS MS67 CAC is a ‘must see,’ even if you’re not a potential buyer. Not only is this piece the finest 1893-S in existence, it’s also the world’s most valuable Morgan! We estimate the value at $2 million.”

The first half of The Coronet Collection will be up for auction in the June 25th Regency Auction XII, with the second crossing the auction block in Legend Auctions’ October 15th sale. Lot viewing for The Coronet Collection will be held at all major shows, including this month’s Long Beach Coin & Collectible Expo. Additional lot viewing is available by appointment in their New Jersey offices.

For more information about The Coronet Collection, or to set up lot viewing, please contact the Legend Rare Coin Auctions office at 732-935-1168 or info@legendauctions.com.

For information on consigning to future sales, including the June 25th Regency Auction XII, email Julie Abrams at juliea@legendauctions.com, call 845-430-4378, or visit www.legendauctions.com.

