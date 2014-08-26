Legend offers Simpson Sunnywood Toned Morgan dollars

Multicolored original toning can be found on both the obverse and reverse of this 1880-S Morgan dollar, graded PCGS MS-68, CAC.

Graded PCGS MS-66, CAC, this 1879 Morgan dollar exhibits brilliant colors on the toned obverse, but only light golden toning on the peripheries on the reverse.

Once part of the famed collection of Baltimore numismatist Louis E. Eliasberg Sr., this 1893-S Morgan dollar is graded Mint State 65 by PCGS and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

The Simpson-Sunnywood Collection of Toned Morgan Dollars is to be offered by Legend Rare Coin Auctions in its Oct. 2 Regency IX Sale at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nev. The Regency IX Sale is being held in conjunction with the Professional Coin Grading Service Members Only Show.

The Simpson-Sunnywood Collection was honored by PCGS as the “Best Exhibited Set” in 2009. The collection can be viewed online at Legend's website.

“This is no ordinary set,” says Legend Rare Coin Auctions partner Laura Sperber. “These coins offer both breathtaking color and the utmost quality. Personally, I haven’t even been able to look at other Morgans since I’ve had the pleasure of seeing this collection in our office.”

Sperber continued, “The goal of this endeavor was to show the numismatic community that Morgans can be collected with originality and color, and need not be dipped ‘blast white.’ Specifically, the owner has sought to collect gem-quality Morgan dollars with colorful natural toning on the obverse.”

Additionally, according to Sperber, “Many common dates can be found with dramatic and vibrant multi-colored rainbow Mint bag toning. Among these, there are also coins that can be found with fascinating patterns acquired from contact with the burlap canvas of the Mint bags (‘textile toners’), or with roll-paper toning acquired by coins at the ends of bank-wrapped rolls (‘end rollers’).”

Among the collection’s highlights are these, each graded and encapsulated by PCGS and a bearing green sticker from Certified Acceptance Corp.:

1893-S, Mint State 65, CAC.

1879, MS-66, CAC.

1880-CC, MS66+, CAC.

1880-S, MS-68, CAC.

1888-O, MS-66+, CAC.

1890-CC, MS-65, CAC.

1894, MS-65, CAC.

1898, MS-65, CAC.

1902-O, MS-66+, CAC.

1903-S, MS-67, CAC.

For information about Legend Rare Coin Auctions or consigning to future sales, email Julie Abrams at juliea@legendauctions.com, call 845-430-4378, or visit the LRCA website. ¦