Legend-Morphy reports first auction results

Legend-Morphy Rare Coin Auctions’ inaugural sale Oct. 10 included this PCGS Proof 66+ 1911 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle that was reported sold for $143,750.

A 1911 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle brought $143,750 in Legend-Morphy Rare Coin Auctions’ first public sale.

The auction, held Oct. 10, offered 225 lots of United States coins.

The price includes the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing price. The double eagle, one of only 100 pieces struck, is graded Proof 66+ by Professional Coin Grading Service and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp. as being exceptional for the grade.

The inaugural auction was held at the firm’s Denver, Pa., offices.

Of the 225 lots offered, 155 were reported sold, bringing prices realized to $792,683.60.

Other highlights from the sale include:

1783 John Chalmers threepence, PCGS About Uncirculated+, CAC, $37,375.

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERICA cent, PCGS Extremely Fine Details, Tooled, $26,450.

Seven-piece 1863 Proof set, with all coins certified by PCGS: Proof 65+ Indian Head cent, Proof 65 Cameo silver 3-cent coin, Proof 66 Cameo Seated Liberty half dime, Proof 65 Cameo Seated Liberty dime, Proof 65 Seated Liberty quarter dollar, Proof 65 Cameo Seated Liberty half dollar and Proof 64 Cameo Seated Liberty dollar, $32,200.

A gold nugget that originated in Peru, assayed at 98.4 percent gold and containing 49.8 troy ounces of pure gold, sold for $86,250. The nugget, according to the auction lot description, belonged to the Houston Texas Numismatic Co. for the last 35 years and was used as the firm’s mascot on catalog covers.

For more information about the Oct. 10 and future auctions, visit the auction house’s website at www.legendmorphy.com, telephone the firm at 717-335-3435 or email it at info@legendmorphy.com.

The firm may also be contacted by postal mail at Legend-Morphy, 2000 N. Reading Road, Denver, PA 17517. ¦