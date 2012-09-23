Legend-Morphy Rare Coin Auction scheduled for Oct. 10

A toned 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, Lot 29, will be offered in Legend-Morphy Rare Coin Auctions’ first sale on Oct. 10.

Legend-Morphy Rare Coin Auctions, a partnership formed in June between Dan Morphy of Morphy Auctions and Laura Sperber of Legend Numismatics, presents its first auction Oct. 10.

Legend-Morphy’s October 2012 Coin Sale features 226 different lots, including Colonial, U.S. and world coins, U.S. pattern coins and gold nuggets.

Among the auction’s offerings is a 1783 John Chalmers silver 3-pence piece, graded About Uncirculated 53+ by Professional Coin Grading Service. The 3-pence piece, Lot 1 of the auction, bears a Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

Chalmers, a silversmith from Annapolis, Md., minted the privately struck 3-pence tokens, as well as 6-pence and shilling tokens, in response to a shortage of small-denomination circulating coinage.

The Legend-Morphy catalog description of the coin states that it is a newly discovered example. The lot is described as having “Lovely original medium gray patina. Flawless original surfaces. As well struck as this issue comes. Only slightly off center on the date side.”

Legend-Morphy gives the 3-pence piece an estimate of $32,500 to $37,500.

Lot 29 in the auction is a 1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, graded Mint State 64 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. The Legend-Morphy catalog listing says: “The quality of the coin is very choice. The surfaces are clean and satiny. They even emit a decent luster. Both sides are evenly covered by a rich mix of olive / golden brown / pale rose colors. The details are exceptionally struck.”

The lot is estimated at $150,000 to $165,000.

For gold lovers, the Legend-Morphy sale offers seven different gold nuggets in single lots, with nuggets ranging in weight from 1.5 to 49.8 troy ounces.

The largest of the auction’s gold nuggets, Lot 132, originated in Peru, according to the auction listing. Legend-Morphy estimates that it will bring $80,000 to $120,000.

Lot 182 of the auction is an undated Flying Eagle cent pattern, struck in copper, Judd 179 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers). It is graded Proof 65 brown by PCGS.

The Legend-Morphy listing states: “Virgin surfaces adorn both sides with only a teeny toning dot or two scattered you have to find using a glass. Overall, the surfaces are clean and smooth. Both sides are a deep original chocolate brown color. Every detail is pinpoint sharp in strike. The eye appeal is pretty cool! The Judd Book on Patterns values these at $30,000.00 in PR-65. The last one to sell in major auction brought $35,938.00 [in] 2011.”

Other items of interest for collectors include:

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERICA cent, NGC Extremely Fine, Details, Tooled, Lot 5; estimate: $22,500 to $25,000.

• 1939-D Winged Liberty Head dime, PCGS MS-69 full bands, Lot 40, estimate: $6,000 to $6,500.

• 1876 Seated Liberty 20-cent coin, PCGS Proof 65, CAC stickered, Lot 42; estimate: $8,500 to $9,000.

• 1795 Flowing Hair, 3 Leaves dollar, PCGS EF-40, CAC, Lot 87; estimate: $10,500 to $11,500.

• 1890 Proof set, six coins, cent to dollar, all graded by PCGS, Proof 63 to Proof 65, Lot 124; estimate: $11,500 to $12,500.

• 1862 Indian Head gold $3 coin, PCGS Proof 63, CAC, Byron Reed Collection pedigree, Lot 141; estimate: $22,500 to $25,000.

• 1912 Indian Head gold $5 half eagle, PCGS MS-65, Lot 148; estimate: $10,000 to $11,000.

• 1915 Indian Head gold $10 eagle, NGC Proof 66, Lot 158; estimate: $65,000 to $75,000.

• 1911 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle, PCGS Proof 66+, CAC, Lot 170; estimate: $100,000 to $110,000.

• 1883 Hawaiian dollar, PCGS MS-65, CAC, Lot 176; estimate: $25,000 to $27,500.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to all successful bids.

Live floor bidding begins at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 10 at 2000 N. Reading Road, Denver, PA 17517. Bids will also be accepted by Internet, telephone, fax or mail.

For further information on bidding in this auction, write to Legend-Morphy, 2000 N. Reading Road, Denver, PA 17517; email the firm at info@legendmorphy.com; contact the company by telephone at 717-335-3435 or by fax at 717-336-7115; or visit the Legend-Morphy website at www.legendmorphy.com. ¦