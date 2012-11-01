Legend-Morphy plans Las Vegas auction

Fewer than eight examples are known for the 1944-D Lincoln zinc-coated steel cent error. The example shown is being offered at auction Dec. 13 by Legend-Morphy Rare Coin Auctions.

One of possibly five to seven known wrong metal error 1944-D Lincoln zinc-coated steel cents is to be offered Dec. 13 in Las Vegas, Nev., by Legend-Morphy Rare Coin Auctions.

The auction, with a maximum of 500 lots, is being held in conjunction with the PCGS Members Only Show at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S. in Las Vegas, Nev.

The sale will begin at 6 p.m. Pacific Time at the hotel.

The show, running from Dec. 12 through Dec. 14, is open to only Professional Coin Grading Service authorized submission dealers and Collectors Club members.

Called the Regency Auction, Legend-Morphy’s auction is open also to only PCGS Authorized Dealers and Collectors Club members. Bidders must be registered with Legend-Morphy to participate.

The 1944-D Lincoln zinc-coated steel cent being offered is graded by PCGS as About Uncirculated 55 and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp. as being exceptional for the grade.

The error coin was struck on a leftover zinc-coated steel planchet from 1943 instead of a bronze composition planchet intended for 1944. The composition of the Lincoln cent struck in 1943 was changed to zinc-coated steel, since copper, as was used in the pre-1943 composition, was needed for munitions production during World War II.

Among the other highlights of the Dec. 13 auction:

• 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Vine and Bars Edge cent, PCGS Extremely Fine 45, CAC.

• 1796 Draped Bust, Reverse of 1797 cent, Sheldon 119 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), PCGS Mint State 63 brown, CAC.

• 1867 Shield, With Rays 5-cent coin, PCGS Proof 65 Cameo, CAC.

• 1869 Shield 5-cent coin, PCGS Proof 67+.

• 1851-O Seated Liberty half dollar, PCGS MS-65.

• 1919-D Walking Liberty half dollar, PCGS MS-65.

• 1857-S Indian Head gold $3 coin, PCGS AU-55, CAC, one of 14,250 reported struck.

• 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, gold $5 half eagle, PCGS MS-61.

• 1868 Coronet gold $10 eagle, PCGS AU-58, CAC.

• 1874-CC Coronet eagle, PCGS AU-55.

• 1870 silver dollar pattern, Judd 1005 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Rarity 7 (seven to 12 pieces minted), copper striking of U.S. Mint Assistant Engraver Charles E. Barber’s designs for a silver dollar, PCGS Proof 66 red and brown, CAC.

For more information about the Dec. 13 or other future sales, visit the auction house’s website at www.legendmorphy.com, telephone the firm at 717-335-3435 or email it at info@legendmorphy.com.

The firm may also be contacted by postal mail at Legend-Morphy, 2000 N. Reading Road, Denver, PA 17517. ¦